Gary O'Neil lays down a challenge to Wolves midfielder

The 22-year-old has yet to start in the Premier League this season and has been used off the bench in five of the six top flight fixtures so far.

Doyle has started the two Carabao Cup outings this campaign and has impressed, but while O’Neil admits he has a fight on his hands displacing Andre, Joao Gomes or Mario Lemina, he does believe Doyle has the quality to do so.

“He will be important and he is an ambitious lad who thinks he should be starting every week,” O’Neil said.

“He understands his role at this moment is not that but he has the quality and potential to be that.

“When I name the team every weekend it does tell a story in its own way and Tommy understands that he still has work to do to push himself in because I always pick the team for no other reason than trying to win.