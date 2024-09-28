Wolves 1 Liverpool 2 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis
Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Despite having a solid first half, the hosts found themselves behind just before the break when Ibrahima Konate headed home.
Wolves dragged themselves level in the second half through Rayan Ait-Nouri, before immediately giving away a penalty, which Mohamed Salah dispatched.