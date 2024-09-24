Dave Edwards: It is the same old story for Wolves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As much as there is disappointment surrounding the result, if you look at the first half in particular, it was pretty much a perfect away performance. The only that could have been better was if they had gone two up.

That is something they have really struggled to do in recent seasons, and you know they were always going to come under pressure late on, but they got the tactics absolutely spot on during the first half.

They were good in possession when they had their spells, and when Villa had their moments they got back into their shape, and they were resolute, carrying a really good threat on the counter-attack.

Matheus Cunha and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde were brilliant in carrying the ball up the pitch and getting free-kicks and corners.

In the second half, even though they started it reasonably well, the pressure did build.