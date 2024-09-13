Gary O'Neil makes Jose Sa admission with decision to be made on Wolves goalkeeper

The summer signing of Sam Johnstone saw Sa destined for a move to Saudi Arabia, but that switch fell through leaving the former number one at Wolves.

O’Neil insists that the Portuguese international will stay at Wolves until at least January to improve the competition among the goalkeepers, but expects Sa to push for a move in later transfer windows if he does not get back into the team.

“Jose knows that he needs to be here and he needs to fight,” O’Neil said.

“Of course, things can change in the future and I understand Jose Sa won’t want to be a number two for too long, especially at this stage of his career and the quality he has.

“You see it at other clubs where for a while you can keep two number ones together for a short time and then after that it becomes difficult. Look at Crystal Palace with Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson.