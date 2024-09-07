Wolves striker enjoying fledgling partnership

The pair showed good signs together in pre-season before Cunha picked up a hamstring injury and was sidelined in the summer.

Now that the Brazilian is back and firing, their partnership up top has already proved fruitful in the opening games of the season and Larsen has praised Cunha's intelligence on the field.

Larsen said: "He's the type of player who always wants to play you in, so he's brilliant. The midfielders we have also win a lot of balls.

"In a normal type of game I think Cunha would be even more on the ball, and would be even more threatening in behind.

"So, I think that we can create a really good relationship and I'm looking forward to coming back."

When asked if Cunha's style makes it easier for him, Larsen added: "Yes, he understands. If I go in the opposite movement, he understands how a striker moves.