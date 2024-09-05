Gary O'Neil backs experienced Wolves defender to play 'massive role'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The experienced defender started the season on the bench but was quickly recalled to play at Nottingham Forest, where his battling performance helped his side to a point.

Now, O’Neil has heaped praise on Dawson for his impact after recovering from groin surgery.

“He was excellent,” the head coach said.

“I don’t know whether he believed me when I told him in pre-season that he would be hugely important and he’d have a shirt at some point.