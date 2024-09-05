E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 351 - Deadline Day Aftermath
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.
By Nathan Judah
Published
In this international week episode, the boys take a look back at Deadline Day and the transfer window as a whole.
There's a look back to the 1-1 draw at Forest and a long debate into the currently goalkeeper situation at the club.
All your questions are answered and there's a small preview ahead of Newcastle next Sunday.