Dave Edwards: Lots to like from Wolves’ first point of the season

The way the game played out, it was very equal and very entertaining, particularly in the first half.

But I do feel that Forest looked a bit stronger in the last 10 or 15 minutes and Wolves started to lose their shape.

As the game finished, Wolves will probably have been happier with a point and it was really important they did get that point going into the international break.

It’s been a tough start for them, although performances haven’t been too bad, but they needed to get points on the board with some daunting fixtures to come.

They should take some confidence out of the first three games, despite not picking up as many points as they wanted, but they’ve shown signs they can hurt any team in this league.

I really liked the line-up at Forest. I was really happy Craig Dawson came into the team. He brings a calmness to that back line and he was absolutely fantastic.

He got his head on so many crosses, got so many blocks in and when Wolves were under pressure later in the game he really stood up to it.

I liked that Rayan Ait-Nouri was pushed further forward and Toti Gomes, who is still trying to find some confidence at left-back, still looked more comfortable there than Ait-Nouri has done.

It may be a problem position as the season goes on, but at the moment Toti can rediscover some form and bring some solidity to the defence and we can see more of Ait-Nouri going forward.

Although he didn’t have his best game, he was still quite influential in the first half. Sam Johnstone came in for his debut and, similar to Dawson, he was a calming influence.

Every time the ball went back to him he looked calm and composed. His distribution was decent and he kicked long when he needed to.