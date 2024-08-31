Steve Bull: Sam Johnstone has my full backing

He’s a solid goalkeeper who will do well for Wolves.

Jose Sa is also a good goalkeeper but sometimes you need somebody pushing for that spot to keep you on your toes, and Johnstone is the man to do it.

Andre has also arrived from Brazil and it’s brilliant to see him choose Wolves, with so many other big clubs after him.

He needs to come in and hit the ground running to give our other talented midfielders a run for their money.

Andre won’t be coming here to sit on the bench, he’ll be coming here to play regularly.