Wolves sign Brazilian midfielder in £21m move

The 23-year-old arrives in a deal worth up to £21million from Fluminense, after taking an overnight flight from Brazil and landing in the UK on Friday.

He adds to Wolves' strong midfield options, as the club beat several top European sides to his signature. He has signed a five-year contract with a year option.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “It feels like a long time in the making. He’s got the same agent as Joao Gomes and is a player we talked about when we did Joao. We hadn't been in a financial position in other windows to do it, when we were interested. It’s one that I thought we were going to miss out on, so I'm unbelievably excited to have him come and join us.