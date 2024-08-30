Wolves give Boubacar Traore injury update after midweek withdrawal

The Mali international was taken off during the first half of the Carabao Cup win over Burnley.

He picked up a knee injury and now he is set to undergo surgery.

Head of high performance Phil Hayward said: “Boubacar suffered an injury to his left knee during the match on Wednesday night.

“The scans have shown damage to the lateral meniscus which will require surgery. This will take place in the coming week.

“It is difficult to predict the exact timescales at this stage, and we will know more once Boubacar has surgery.”