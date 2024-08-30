Wolves exploring a deal for Ajax wide man

The club are in the market for a central defender and a wide player on the final day of the transfer window.

It has emerged that the club are working on a deal to sign the 20-year-old.

The club are working on a limited budget on the final day of the window which is going to make the move difficult to complete.

Personal terms for Forbs are not expected to be a major issue.

The winger has spent time in the youth system at Man City having been taken to England from Sporting Lisbon.

After a number of years in the youth system at City, he departed for Ajax in a deal worth around 14 million Euros.

Last season he scored twice in 22 appearances for the Dutch side - and now he could be set for a move to the Premier League if a deal can be reached.