New Wolves signing to feature at Forest

The £10million signing arrived on transfer deadline day from Crystal Palace and will challenge for the number one shirt as he travels with the team to Forest for tomorrow's Premier League game.

As it stands, it is currently uncertain if Jose Sa will travel with the team with a potential move to Saudi Arabia in the works. Their transfer window closes on Monday, giving Wolves more time to complete the deal.

"I'm really pleased, it's a good signing," O'Neil said of Johnstone.

"It give us really good competition in that area of the pitch. Dan and Jose have played games already this season but Sam adds real quality and experience to that group.