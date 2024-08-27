Wolves cool interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The England international emerged last week as a target for Gary O’Neil but interest has now cooled with Wolves failing to reach an agreement with the Gunners.

Wolves wanted to take Ramsdale on loan and were prepared to include a £20million obligation to buy in the deal. But talks between the clubs have failed to progress as hoped in recent days.

Though the deal is not considered completely dead, it would require a significant development to resurrect it prior to Friday night’s transfer deadline.