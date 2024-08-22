E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 348 - The storm before the calm?
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with University of Wolverhampton at the Halls.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys go over the defeat at Arsenal before attention turns to the transfer window.
How much is there to spend really? Is the situation fluid? How many will come through the door and what is the ambition of Fosun long term?
All the latest links are discussed plus all your questions answered.
There's a sneak preview of the live poddy at Molineux next Thursday and a full preview ahead of Chelsea.