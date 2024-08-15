E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 347 - And so it begins.....

The boys have a fantastic preview special as Wolves head to Arsenal on Saturday.

They discuss the final pre-season game vs Rayo Vallecano, Pedro Neto and Hugo Bueno's departure along with all the transfer rumours surrounding multiple additions.

The duo give their individual player predictions as-well as their bold predictions plus a very interesting end of season bet.

And will the Judah BBQ be back? All is revealed!

