E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 347 - And so it begins.....
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with new sponsors University of Wolverhampton at the The Halls.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys have a fantastic preview special as Wolves head to Arsenal on Saturday.
They discuss the final pre-season game vs Rayo Vallecano, Pedro Neto and Hugo Bueno's departure along with all the transfer rumours surrounding multiple additions.
The duo give their individual player predictions as-well as their bold predictions plus a very interesting end of season bet.
And will the Judah BBQ be back? All is revealed!
