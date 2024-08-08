E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 346 - The Star-Spangled poddy!

The boys are back on UK soil, but their hearts are still in the US as they discuss all the latest from Wolves' pre season.

The current squad is assessed in detail, with particular attention to transfers.

Can Wolves get some deals over the line and will it be late in the window?

There's all the latest information as the boys return with a very special LIVE poddy from Molineux - Transfer Deadline Day - After Dark.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday.