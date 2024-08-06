Tommy Doyle reveals delight at being handed Wolves honour

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fellow midfielder Mario Lemina has been named the new club captain following Max Kilman's departure, but Doyle was handed the armband in all three friendlies in America when Lemina was not on the pitch.

That included leading the team out against Crystal Palace and Doyle is delighted to be recognised for his leadership qualities, despite being just 22-years-old.

"I was so proud, I've had the armband in every game at some point and it's a special thing for me," Doyle told the Express & Star.

"It shows that the lads and the management team trust me to have the armband, which is an amazing feeling.