Wolves pondering loan for young attacker

The 20-year-old enjoyed his breakthrough campaign last season, after initially signing for the under-21s from Ipswich.

However, Wolves' depth in attacking areas means Chirewa may be allowed to leave on loan and a decision will be made this summer, with O'Neil admitting he believes it will be a positive move for the player.

"That's still undecided," O'Neil said on the Express & Star's Wolves podcast when asked if Chirewa will leave on loan.

"He's shown potential but obviously we have more attacking players available at this moment than we did last year.

"Maybe it'll be more difficult for him to push up, not to say it's impossible, but we'll do what's right for him.