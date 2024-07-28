Stateside Cup: Wolves 3 West Ham 1 - Report

Matheus Cunha’s low strike handed Wolves a first half lead, before he was forced off with an injury.

The Hammers recovered and found an equaliser through Mohammed Kudus before the break.

An uninspiring second half saw neither side take control of the fixture until several substitutions sparked some life into the fixture.

Summer signing Gomes, who came on in the 64th minute, smashed home his first just eight minutes later.

He then added a second shortly after to secure Wolves the victory.

Analysis

A tropical storm descended on Jacksonville in the hours leading up to the game, which saw heavy rainfall, loud thunder and intense lightning surround the Everbank Stadium.

Widespread flooding and a waterlogged pitch put the game in doubt, but as the water drained away and the weather eased, the game was pushed back by 30 minutes.