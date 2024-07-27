Wolves vs West Ham clash in serious doubt as tropical storm descends on Jacksonville
Wolves' pre-season game against West Ham is in serious doubt after a huge storm descended on Jacksonville.
Rain began to fall just after 4pm and by 4.30pm heavy rain, loud thunder and intense lightning was battering the Everbank Stadium.
Areas around the ground quickly started to flood and fans outside the stadium were allowed inside by 5pm, running to avoid the downpour.
Inside the ground, water was leaking through the roof in several locations and lights began to flicker as the storm took hold.