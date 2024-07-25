Hugo Bueno up for Wolves first team fight after disappointing campaign
Hugo Bueno is 'motivated' to force his way into the Wolves team and put a disappointing 2023/24 season behind him.
Wolves are now in the thick of pre-season and looking ahead to the 2024/25 campaign.
It was a year of frustration for Bueno who had a number of niggling injuries and was behind Rayan Ait-Nouri in the pecking order.
Now, with the new season approaching, Bueno is ready to fight for his place and stake his claim for a starting XI berth.
"Last season we started with a back four and I felt really comfortable," Bueno said.