Liam Keen analysis: Day one of Wolves' pre-season tour of America

Gary O’Neil, his coaches and players arrived on Tuesday afternoon and by Wednesday morning they were training in the intense heat at Inter Miami’s Florida Blue Training Center.

Basking in the sun next to the Chase Stadium, the Wolves players were tested in their first US training session – and the Express & Star was in attendance.

Training drills

It was officially a light session following the team’s long flight from London, but the players were still put through their paces ahead of the new Premier League season.

Some running and stretching warm-ups came first, with a focus on getting the players moving before some dynamic running drills.

Once they had a ball at their feet, they then went through some possession-retention drills in small teams within a confined space, forcing the players to make smart decisions with the ball with little space or time.

That was followed by some team-related drills as they worked on shape and working the ball through the thirds.