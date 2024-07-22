Wolves unveil match ticket prices for 2024/25

All 19 home fixtures are split into categories A, B and C depending on the opposition, with prices more expensive for category A games.

Those games will now cost £37 for adults in the Graham Hughes stand, while the most expensive £71 tickets can be found in the centre of the Billy Wright upper.

Those £71 tickets are an increase of £7.50, which is just under 12 per cent, following a £3.50 increase the year before.

However, the club has frozen under-14 prices across the board in line with season tickets for the coming campaign.

Despite controversy over season ticket prices, Wolves saw 90 per cent of supporters renew their tickets and the club sold out the remaining 10 per cent, meaning the majority of tickets left available are in the uncovered Graham Hughes stand or the Stan Cullis quadrant, at £56.

There are only 76 tickets available in the centre of the Billy Wright upper, compared to 273 in the wings of the Billy Wright, at £65.50 and 595 in the Steve Bull upper, at £62.

Category B matches range range from £35 to £60 and if visiting fans occupy the Stan Cullis quadrant, tickets to home fans in the Steve Bull lower will be £53.50.

Category C matches will see adults pay £26.50 in the Graham Hughes and £40 in the Billy Wright centre.

Alongside freezing under-14 prices, when accompanied and sat next to an adult, tickets in the family enclose in the Billy Wright lower for those young supporters will be £8.50 for category A games.

Wolves have also made a change in how tickets are sold to fans, after talks with the club’s Fan Advisory Board.

Instead of releasing tickets one game at a time, tickets will be available for groups of matches on the same date.

As a result, tickets for the first three home games against Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool will be available to member plus holders today and then to remaining members on Thursday.

The sale process for away league matches will follow previous seasons, with gold away season ticket holders able to buy first before silver and then season ticket holders with specified loyalty points.

When the season starts, loyalty points will reflect totals from the 2023/24 season and at an unspecified ‘suitable point’ during the 2024/25 season, they will switch to reflect the current campaign, the club has said.