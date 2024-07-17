What we’ve learned from Wolves’ Marbella workout

Gary O’Neil, his coaches and players all travelled home yesterday after one final morning training session in the sun and after a week back in the UK they will then travel to the USA. The final evening in Marbella, on Monday, saw Wolves take on Italian side Como in a behind-closed-doors training game.

The Express & Star was in attendance and here we take a look at some key talking points from Wolves’ first summer friendly.

New signings

Wolves arrived in Marbella with three new signings under their belt in Pedro Lima, Rodrigo Gomes and Jorgen Strand Larsen, and all three started the game on Monday.

O’Neil chose to play two separate starting XIs in each half, meaning we got our first look at the new recruits for 45 minutes.

Playing at right-back, it is hard to believe Lima just turned 18 years old on July 1.

He is confident in possession, aggressive and strong in the tackle, and is eager to get forward.

Wolves played a hybrid system switching between a back four and back five and Lima’s positioning was key to that. His desire to get forward, combined with his dynamism, meant it was an impressive first showing.

Out on the left flank, Gomes will also be pleased with his first outing.

The winger is quick and direct. He can cut inside on his favoured right foot or commit a defender with a burst to the byline.