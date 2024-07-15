Wolves starlets get a chance to shine in the Spanish sun
Every summer new and exciting young talents make their mark on the Wolves squad.
Hugo Bueno, Joe Hodge, Nathan Fraser and Leon Chiwome have all emerged in recent years and once again a selection of prodigies have travelled on pre-season with the first team.
Lewys Benjamin, Jimmy Storer, Nigel Lonwijk, Wes Okoduwa and Luke Rawlings – as well as Chiwome and Tawanda Chirewa – are all with Wolves in Marbella as the team prepare for the 2024/25 campaign.
Right-back Okoduwa and midfielder Rawlings are the two youngest at just 16-years-old, with the pair being offered a fantastic and rare opportunity.
“The interesting thing with young players is there will always be players that surprise you,” assistant head coach Tim Jenkins told the Express & Star. “Whoever is performing well in the academy, we’ll be aware of who is at that level, but the conversion of that to a senior level isn’t always a smooth pathway.
“I’ve seen a number of players that aren’t necessarily the gold medallists in the younger age groups but when it comes to making a breakthrough, working with a manager, integrating into a senior squad and playing in front of a crowd, until they cross the white line it’s difficult to predict who makes it.
“We have Wes with us at the moment and this period will be a great experience for him.