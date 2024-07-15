Wolves starlets get a chance to shine in the Spanish sun

Hugo Bueno, Joe Hodge, Nathan Fraser and Leon Chiwome have all emerged in recent years and once again a selection of prodigies have travelled on pre-season with the first team.

Lewys Benjamin, Jimmy Storer, Nigel Lonwijk, Wes Okoduwa and Luke Rawlings – as well as Chiwome and Tawanda Chirewa – are all with Wolves in Marbella as the team prepare for the 2024/25 campaign.

Right-back Okoduwa and midfielder Rawlings are the two youngest at just 16-years-old, with the pair being offered a fantastic and rare opportunity.

Express & Star's Wolves pre-season sponsor Ronin

“The interesting thing with young players is there will always be players that surprise you,” assistant head coach Tim Jenkins told the Express & Star. “Whoever is performing well in the academy, we’ll be aware of who is at that level, but the conversion of that to a senior level isn’t always a smooth pathway.

“I’ve seen a number of players that aren’t necessarily the gold medallists in the younger age groups but when it comes to making a breakthrough, working with a manager, integrating into a senior squad and playing in front of a crowd, until they cross the white line it’s difficult to predict who makes it.

“We have Wes with us at the moment and this period will be a great experience for him.