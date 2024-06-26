Wolves' Joao Gomes impresses but Brazil denied opening win

Gomes played 83 minutes as Brazil was held to a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in Group D on Monday night. The 23-year-old delivered a strong individual shift alongside Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarares, but was unable to help La Selecao get into the winning column.

The Brazilians did their best to break down a stubborn Costa Rica backline but goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira made four saves to register a clean sheet.

Raphinha was denied twice in the first half by the 25-year-old shot-stopper before Marquinhos’ finish in the 30th minute was waved off by VAR.

Lucas Paqueta struck the post after the hour mark, keeping the match level. Guilherme Arana was also denied by Sequeira in the latter stages of the match as Brazil was left frustrated.

Gomes, who joined Wolves from Brazilian club Flamengo in January 2023, won eight of 10 individual duels, completed 63 of 65 passes, and made one interception.

He rarely put a foot wrong in the match as Brazil dictated much of the tempo and possession.

Gomes entered the summer schedule fresh off a 38-appearance season for Wolves, where he scored twice and added one assist. In total, Gomes has made 49 appearances for Wolves since his move from his native Brazil.

Brazil will seek an immediate bounce-back result on Friday against Paraguay, who lost 2-1 to Colombia earlier in Monday’s action.