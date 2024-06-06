Wolves react to failed VAR vote

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The club triggered a vote to rid the Premier League of VAR, but were the only club to vote in favour of scrapping it, with the other 19 clubs agreeing to keep it.

As a result, the Premier League released a six-point action plan to improve VAR's use and impact on the atmosphere in stadiums.

Now, Wolves have issued a statement welcoming that pledge as they aim to work with the governing bodies moving forward.

A Wolves statement read: “While we are disappointed with the outcome of the vote on the future of VAR at today’s Annual General Meeting, we acknowledge and accept the decision made by our fellow clubs and we are reassured that the Premier League is taking the concerns of clubs and supporters seriously.

“We welcome the commitment to improve VAR, particularly in areas that address delays, consistency, and fan experience.

"While we still believe that Premier League football would be superior for supporters, players, coaches and viewers without VAR, we think that these improvements are crucial for the integrity of the game and for enhancing the overall matchday experience for our supporters.

“Wolves remain committed to working closely with the Premier League and PGMOL to ensure that VAR continues to evolve and better serve the interests of football.

"We appreciate the efforts being made to address the issues that we have highlighted in our resolution and look forward to seeing whether the changes implemented this summer can reverse the decline in matchday experience for our fans, and respect for our officials.”