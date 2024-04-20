Wolves v Arsenal preview: Molineux men gunning for another high-profile scalp

With six games remaining this season and the European dream likely beyond them, Wolves are aiming to overcome a slump that has seen them go winless in their last five fixtures.

But they face a stern test at Molineux as Arsenal arrive hoping to overcome a small dip in form of their own and stay in the race for the title.

Ahead of taking on the Gunners, Doherty says Wolves are still fighting for points and will not rest on their laurels.

“I think that’s a myth, I don’t know if that has actually happened for anyone mentally,” Doherty said when asked about Wolves players already thinking about their holidays.

“I don’t know of any club, or any management staff that would ever allow that.

“I know some results at the end of the season can make people think that but that’s never the case.

“You’re always playing for something, whether it’s finishing in a certain position to earn more points and more financial incentives, we’re always playing for something.