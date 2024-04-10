Tawanda Chirewa on fast-track to top after Molineux move

Arriving on September 18 from Ipswich as an academy signing for just £175,000, the forward-thinking midfielder quickly made his mark on the under-21s.

Player on either wing or in a central attacking midfield role, the 20-year-old was a player Wolves had watched for some time, after he made his senior Ipswich debut aged just 16.

Athletic, strong on the ball and neat in tight areas, it quickly became clear that Chirewa was a step above the under-21s level and he was slowly integrated into first team training.

He travelled to several home and away games with the team before making the bench for the first time.

“It wasn’t a surprise to be with the first team, but in terms of how quickly it happened, it was a surprise,” Chirewa told the Express & Star.

“But you can’t be surprised for too long, I have to try and show the gaffer that I’m ready, can perform for them and get the trust from the players.

“I don’t think I’m there yet to be a fully fledged player, but I’m working every day to try and get there.

“It’s been a quick rise but coming here I knew I had to start quickly and try to make my mark on the academy, and I think I’ve done quite well at that.

“But I still have a long way to go. There’s still a lot I need to improve on to play Premier League football regularly.

“That’s the most important thing, trusting in my ability.