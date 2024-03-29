Wolves sweat on the fitness of influential defender

Dawson has missed the last two matches with a groin injury and was not involved yesterday as Gary O’Neil’s squad continued preparations for the weekend at Compton Park.

Matheus Cunha was back involved after six matches out with a hamstring injury and is likely to be involved in some capacity at Villa Park, though it is unclear whether he will be risked from the start.

O’Neil is due to give a final update on player availability this afternoon following the squad’s final training session. Pablo Sarabia and Rayan Ait-Nouri were due to report back to Compton Park today after being away with Spain and Algeria respectively on international duty.

Santi Bueno is again poised to deputise in defence should Dawson miss out. The Uruguay international has made only nine appearances in all competitions since joining from Girona for £8.5million last summer but O’Neil has been impressed with his attitude and recent performances.

“You could see him trying to get up to speed in training, but he’s a good guy and had a real understanding as to why it was taking him a while,” said O’Neil.

“He’s worked incredibly hard, has really good quality and I’m delighted that when he’s stepped in he’s done well.

“He stepped in against Fulham and did really, really well. I’m really pleased with where he is and how he’s done.”