E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 331 - Set Wolves Free!

The boys discuss the three outstanding performers in the stunning win over Fulham at Molineux.

The latest injury to Pedro Neto is analysed in detail including if it will affect his market value in the summer and when is it most likely he returns?

Keen or not Keen is back by popular demand and there's a long preview ahead of the massive game vs Coventry on Saturday.

All your questions are answered and there's the chance to win a fantastic prize.