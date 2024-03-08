Matheus Cunha in contention for shock Wolves return

The Brazilian suffered a hamstring strain last month and was set to make his comeback after the international break.

But he has already began running on the training pitch and O’Neil says the forward has a chance of returning in time for next weekend’s huge clash.

“I haven’t ruled him out of the Coventry game,” O’Neil said.

“He won’t let me, firstly, and secondly I don’t want to. There is a chance, with how well he’s going, that he could be involved against Coventry.

“But, I won’t be taking any massive risks with Matheus Cunha. He’s working his socks off to get back as quickly as he can and then we have a responsibility to make sure we look after him, as well as be desperate to get him back to help us.