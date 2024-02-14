Wolves ready to unleash academy star

The 18-year-old was being courted by a number of clubs for a loan in January, including Shrewsbury Town, but stayed with Wolves after they failed to bring in a striker of their own.

A late substitute appearance against Manchester United was followed by 45 minutes against Brentford, and O’Neil says he will continue to give Fraser minutes at the right time.

“He will be thrown in to get some footballing experience in the Premier League, with where we are at this moment,” O’Neil said.

“With actual number nines, him and Channy are really the only two at the club. Jean does a decent job for us there and is working really hard at it.