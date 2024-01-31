Express & Star
Wolves in talks over Brazilian international striker

Wolves are in talks to sign Brazilian striker Yuri Alberto on loan.

By Liam Keen
The club are eager to sign a number nine this month and are making a late move for Alberto before tomorrow's transfer deadline, as talks are ongoing with Corinthians.

Wolves still have concerns of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules and have been targeting a loan deal to add depth to the attacking areas.

The club are currently being priced out of a move for Armando Broja due to Chelsea's insistence on a hefty obligation to buy and Wolves have now turned their attentions to Alberto.

The 22-year-old scores 10 goals and added seven assists in all competitions in 2022/23 and joined the Brazilian club permanently last year after a loan move from Zenit St Petersburg.

He also made his debut for Brazil against Morocco last year.

