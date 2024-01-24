E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 324 - D-Day!

The boys discuss their Brighton shenanigans as well as analysing the 0-0 draw on the South coast and evaluate just how far Wolves have come since their 6-0 battering last season.

But all focus and build-up is of course on the huge Black Country Derby on Sunday.

West Brom reporter Lewis Cox joins the poddy to give an expert insight into the opposition.

There's also important transfer updates, Keen or not Keen and all your questions are answered.