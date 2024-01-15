It’s Destiney! Toussaint is a Wolves history-maker

Despite a competitive start to the game, Daniel McNamara’s travelling side fell behind after 34 minutes and had to wait till the 71st minute for Beth Merrick to restore parity with a deft finish.

The visitors continued to push forward against their higher-league opponents and made the pressure count two minutes from time.

Ellie Wilson’s pinpoint cross found Toussaint at the back post to head home and secure Wolves a spot in the fifth round for the first time in their history.

Villa will not be competing in round five of the FA Cup after falling to a 3-0 home defeat to Everton.

Carla Ward’s side were competitive in the opening 45 minutes, but three second-half goals ensured an early exit from the competition.

Darren Carter’s Birmingham City needed extra-time to overcome Burnley, eventually running out 3-1 winners. Blues took the lead after half an hour through Libby Smith, but a second-half stoppage-time penalty gave the hosts the all-important leveller.

Destiney Toussaint (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The visitors showed their class in extra-time, and goals from Claudia Walker and Jade Moore confirmed the win for the Championship side.

Albion made it back-to-back defeats to start 2024 after falling to a 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool Feds in the National League Northern Premier Division.

In Division One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa stormed to their second 5-0 win in a row, dispatching Solihull Moors on home soil.

Olivia Stubbs, Laura Smith, Laura Cooper, Leonie Joyce and Ruth Graham all found the net for Khalsa, who have now scored 27 goals in their last three games.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Lichfield City and Lye Town battled it out in a closely-fought 3-3 draw.

Tilly Astell scored twice for Lichfield, while Shelbie Cartwright also found the net for the hosts as they took points off the side second in the league.

Natasha Baptiste, Sian Johnson and Pip Butcher were the goalscorers for Lye Town.

In Division One North, Walsall stormed to a 5-0 home win over Lichfield City Reserves, while Walsall Wood Juniors edged out Coventrians 3-2.

In Division One South, Arshi Zahoor’s goal was not enough to get Sedgley & Gornal United a result in their home clash against Leamington Lions, as the relegation-threatened side fell to a 2-1 defeat. And Bewdley Town were unable to capitalise on a strong first-half performance at promotion-chasing Redditch Borough as they fell to a 3-0 defeat.