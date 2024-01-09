Dave Edwards: Wolves' Tommy Doyle shows that hard work gets rewards

Wolves’ midfield has been one of the strongest points of the team. In particular, Mario Lemina, who I believe has been Wolves’ best and most consistent player in 2023.

Joao Gomes overall has been very impressive, even with some small dips in form, and they have been the starting two midfielders.

I’ve had it at times in my career when it can be hard to break in, knowing you’re third or fourth choice, and you have to keep doing the right things and always stay in the manager’s thinking.

It sounds that Doyle is that kind of character, from listening to Gary O’Neil’s comments after the match. He’s a model professional, grateful for the opportunity in the Premier League with Wolves, and you have to give him huge credit because he’s stepped into the role seamlessly.

And it’s the hard work he does in training that allows him to be up to the pace of the game. He definitely brings a different dynamic to the midfield with his range of passing and set pieces.

You know he’ll have a good shot on him too, but he didn’t realise his left foot was so good!