Steve Bull: Wolves will miss international stars

They compliment the team perfectly and Hwang’s goals will be missed, but we have players coming back and hopefully they will all step up and take the shirt. Make Hwang and Ait-Nouri fight for it when they get back!

Tommy Doyle did that against Everton. Players are coming in from the cold and not chucking their dummies out the pram, they’re just getting on with it.

That’s down to Gary O’Neil and his man management. They have respect for each other and Wolves are getting the best out of everybody.

The team have exceeded expectations. With the size of squad we have the first task was to avoid relegation.