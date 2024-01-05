FA Cup: Brentford 1 Wolves 1 - Report

Wolves lost Joao Gomes to a controversial red card within the opening nine minutes and eventually went 1-0 down just before half-time when Neal Maupay swept home.

But the visitors rallied and a Doyle screamer from 25 yards made it 1-1 in style.

Both sides had chances to win it in the remaining minutes but had to settle for a draw and the teams will now return to Molineux with a FA Cup fourth round spot up for grabs.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made just two changes to the side that beat Everton in the league last time out, as Wolves stuck with the 5-2-3 formation.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hwang Hee-chan are both away with their international team, meaning Matt Doherty and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde replaced them.

Dan Bentley, Craig Dawson and Hugo Bueno djid not travel with the team, meaning O’Neil named a very youthful bench.

Wolves were handed a major blow just nine minutes into the game when Gomes was given a straight red card. He caught Christian Norgaard on the achilles as he went for the ball, and the Brentford player had to be substituted off, but the decision was still controversial as VAR did not overturn it.

Joao Gomes (Getty)

Brentford piled on the pressure with the numerical advantage and almost took the lead when Toti Gomes’ scuffed clearance almost went into his own net, before Nelson Semedo was forced into blocked a strong shot.

Mikkel Damsgaard then caught Doyle on the ankle with a poor challenge, but referee Tony Harrington did not treat it with the same severity as the Gomes challenge.

Wolves were surviving fairly well with 10 men but the hosts had another big chance when the ball fell to Mathias Jensen, but he sliced his effort.

A great Pablo Sarabia free-kick then found Toti unmarked from 12 yards, but he headed over the bar.

Brentford eventually took the lead in the 41st minute. A free-kick pinged around the box before falling to Maupay, who slammed the ball into the top corner for the last major action of the half.

Wolves started the second half a bit brighter and created a decent chance when Sarabia met the ball at the near post and flicked it over the bar.

A fairly confident second half display from the 10 men then resulted in a world class equaliser from an unlikely source. A short corner from substitute Pedro Neto to Bellegarde was then played back to Neto, who picked out Doyle. The midfielder then lashed the ball into the top corner with his left foot from 25 yards.

Matheus Cunha (Getty)

Wolves were on top following the equaliser and Doyle had another shot from distance that seemed to be on target, but it hit Jensen in the head and the game was stopped.

The hosts got back into the game, however, and began to dominate possession in search of a winner, as Wolves stood firm defensively.

Keane Lewis-Potter should have put Brentford ahead with a free header at the back post from close range, but Jose Sa made an important save.

In the 90th minute, academy talent Tawanda Chirewa came on for his senior debut.

A coming together between Semedo and Lewis-Potter resulted in both players being booked, despite some suggestions the Brentford man grabbed Semedo’s throat. VAR did not intervene.

That was the last major action as Wolves came from behind to earn a replay.

Key Moments

RED CARD 9 mins Gomes is sent off for Wolves

GOAL 41 Maupay puts the hosts ahead

GOAL 64 A Doyle screamer equalises for Wolves

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, S.Bueno, Kilman, Toti, Doherty, Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia (Neto, 55), Bellegarde (Chirewa, 90), Cunha.

Subs not used: King, Mosquera, Keto-Diyawa, Barnett, Griffiths, Hodge, Kalajdzic.

Brentford: Strakosha, Roerslev (Peart-Harris, 45), Zanka (Yarmoliuk, 73), Pinnock, Collins, Norgaard (Janelt, 10), Jensen (Baptiste, 73), Damsgaard, Dasilva (Olakigbe, 63), Maupay, Lewis-Potter.

Subs not used: Balcombe, Brierley, Adeokun, Fredrick.