E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 322 - Top of the Glob!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys start 2024 with a bang, waxing lyrical about a sensational 3-0 win over Everton and what that can mean for the expectations of the season.
What players are missing and how long for? Can Wolves cope and what additions may or may not come in January.
All your questions are answered and there's a full FA Cup preview vs Brentford.