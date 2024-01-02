Liam Keen debrief: Wolves success is breeding togetherness at Molineux

Understandably, after a difficult summer, many had backed Wolves to struggle this season and be in the relegation mix.

But Gary O’Neil and his players are answering all of those questions with the highest quality as they continue to look up the table.

Festive success

With a 3-0 win over Everton, Wolves made it three consecutive Premier League wins within a hectic week of festive fixtures.

Considering the opposition, the size and depth of Wolves’ squad and the scheduling constraints, to take nine points is a truly remarkable return.

But to take nine points, in the fashion Wolves did, was superb. Dominant, classy and entertaining – O’Neil’s side are a joy to watch. Some of the attacking phases of play were so intricate, intelligent and at a ferocious pace. Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan and Pablo Sarabia all shone – but the same could also be said for every team-mate on the field.