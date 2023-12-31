Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Everton as two get 9/10

Jose Sa - 7

The goalkeeper was rarely troubled and looked comfortable throughout the game.

Nelson Semedo - 8

After a dodgy opening 15 minutes where Semedo gave the ball away too often, the defender was outstanding for the rest of the afternoon. Good in defence and excellent going forward.

Max Kilman - 9

A top class performance and deserved goal for the skipper, who has gone from strength to strength under Gary O’Neil.

Craig Dawson - 8

A good goal to add to Dawson’s tally and he impressed all game. He was hardly put under pressure and dealt with everything in his stride.

Toti Gomes - 8

Always dependable, Toti was strong on the ball and dominant in the air. A good, physical defender.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 8

Ait-Nouri has been very consistent and continues to stand-out. He looks so comfortable in this shape and is a threat going forward.

Tommy Doyle - 7

A hard act to follow taking over from Mario Lemina, but Doyle did not shirk the responsibility. He got stuck into tackles and moved the ball around nicely.

Joao Gomes - 8

Another hard-working, battling display from Gomes who is full of confidence right now. A superb talent.

Pablo Sarabia - 8

An underwhelming first half was followed by a fantastic second. Sarabia popped up in dangerous positions, was creative and unlocked Everton’s defence.

Hwang Hee-chan - 8

Hwang is in the form of his life and remains incredibly important to this side. Losing him to the Asia Cup is a tremendous blow for Wolves.

Matheus Cunha - 9

Involved in all three goals and officially with another goal and assist to his name, Cunha played a huge part in Wolves winning this game.

Substitutes

Hugo Bueno (for Ait-Nouri, 73), 7, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (for Sarabia, 80), Pedro Neto (for Cunha, 80), Matt Doherty (for Semedo, 85), Boubacar Traore (for Gomes, 85).

Subs not used: Bentley, S.Bueno, Hodge, Kalajdzic.