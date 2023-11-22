Former Wolves Women player Takara Hawthorne-Smith powering into a new sport

Takara Hawthorne-Smith spent seven years in Wolves' youth ranks, and even progressed to the reserves team, until injury scuppered her chances of playing for the first team.

Deflated and frustrated, she looked to bounce back in the gym, and it was there that she discovered that her future was still destined for a career in competitive sport.

"During my football journey, I had two injuries where I tore my ligaments and damaged my cartilage," Hawthorne-Smith recalled.

"After my second operation, I decided to go to the gym to give me confidence and strengthen my knee.

"It was then that a guy approached me and asked if I'd like to give power lifting a try, so I got in touch with somebody who was in charge of women's power lifting in the West Midlands.

"I'd gone from football to weight lifting, which I never thought would be possible with my knee injury. I've represented Great Britain in Canada and my passion has increased as the years have gone on."

Hawthorne-Smith has enjoyed a stellar year in 2023. She won two British titles, which included an impressive 186 kg squat lift, before translating her national success onto the global stage.

In November, she clinched victory at a world title event in Suffolk in the under 90 kg category, but is now combining her power lifting career with a new adventure in boxing.

"I had eight weeks to train (for my first fight). In my head, I told myself that I was going to go out and show what I can do in another sport," she revealed.

"I won, and that was my opponent's seventh fight. That's the journey I am now and boxing is the next step for me.

"It's definitely put me out of my comfort zone (juggling the two sports) but everything you do in life is going to be a challenge.

"You've just got to be consistent and dedicated to get the outcome that you want. I am a very confident and ambitious athlete, and once I put my mind to it, I will go out there and do my best.

"I want to show people that you can achieve anything that you put your mind to."