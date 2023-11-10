Wolves v Tottenham preview: Spurs boss facing defensive issues for Molineux clash

Ange Postecoglou was already without long-term absentees Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon before the clash with Chelsea on Monday night, but his team selection became even harder after that loss.

Cristian Romero will be serving the first of a three-game ban after his straight red card against Chelsea, meaning he misses the games with Wolves, Villa and Manchester City.

Alongside him, Destiny Udogie picked up two yellow cards on Monday and be suspended for just one game, meaning he misses the trip to Molineux.

On top of that, added injury concerns weaken Spurs’ options.

Micky van de Ven pulled up with a hamstring strain against Chelsea and needed help getting off the pitch, meaning he is highly unlikely to play against Wolves.

James Maddison took a knock to his ankle in the same game and is a doubt, but if the injury is not serious he could yet return in time.

Ben Davies is also struggling with an ankle injury that he picked up against Crystal Palace recently, which ruled him out of the Chelsea game.

It remains to be seen if Davies will be fit to play against Wolves, but Spurs would benefit from his inclusion after three of the starting back four on Monday night will all be unavailable.

On top of that, Richarlison has revealed he will have surgery on a pelvic injury after ‘suffering for eight months’.

The Brazilian did not confirm when he will have the surgery, but did say ‘I think the time has come to rest, take a break’, meaning he may miss the game tomorrow.