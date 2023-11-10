Wolves v Spurs: Who's out and who's a doubt?

There are some notable absentees, however, as the head coach prepares his team for tomorrow's Molineux showdown.

Hugo Bueno - 75% chance

The defender returned to training this week after recovering from a sore knee.

Although last week O'Neil revealed Bueno would miss the Spurs game as he builds his fitness back up, the head coach has now confirmed the Spaniard will be vying for a spot in the team.

"Hugo Bueno is back, so he'll be involved tomorrow," O'Neil said.

The left-back will be hoping for his first minutes since September 26, which came against Ipswich in the Carabao Cup.

Pedro Neto - 0% chance

Neto will still be unavailable with a hamstring injury, that saw him miss last weekend's loss to Sheffield United.

Although O'Neil was cautious on setting a firm timeline on the winger's return, he hopes he may be available for the trip to Fulham after the international break.

"Pedro is still missing, but the rest of the group seems to be in a good place," O'Neil said.

"I hope (he'll be back for the Fulham game), but there's a lot to do between now and then.

"Hopefully he'll be back. It's two-and-a-half weeks away and there's a lot of things to tick off before he's available to play."

Joe Hodge - 0% chance

Hodge is still sidelined with a shoulder concern after having surgery and is not expected to return until December at the earliest.

Nathan Fraser - 0%

Young striker Fraser has a frustrating quad injury that has kept him out of first team and under-21s action, and he will miss tomorrow's game.

O'Neil said: "Nathan Fraser missed last weekend with a sore quad and he aggravated it a little bit in his rehab, so he'll miss the weekend."