Wolves robbed again, rule independent panel

The Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incidents Panel have ruled the decision to award Sheffield United a last-gasp spot-kick at Bramall Lane – which came after a lengthy VAR check – was incorrect.

Wolves also had a penalty decision unanimously confirmed as wrong the previous week as Newcastle were awarded a penalty at Molineux for a similar incident against Hwang Hee-chan and was retrospectively judged as incorrect. Wolves were issued an apology after a 2-2 draw.

In Sheffield, referee Rob Jones pointed at the spot after he decided Wolves striker Fabio Silva had brought down George Baldock in the box deep into stoppage time.

The incident was reviewed by video official Chris Kavanagh, for the team in Stockley Park to stick with the on-field decision as the Blades went on to win 2-1.

The panel reached a 5-0 unanimous decision in favour of the Bramall Lane decision being overturned.

Visiting boss Gary O’Neil cut a frustrating figure in the dugout and in his post-match media duties with incorrect key decisions costing his side points in successive weekends. The fuming boss blasted a ‘terrible’ decision and called for officials to pause and not make fixtures ‘about them’.

O’Neil was also left perplexed as he revealed he sat with Jones after the fixture to review the incident and the official remained adamant it was a penalty.

Referee Jones has been appointed as VAR official for Manchester United against Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Fellow official Anthony Taylor was previously demoted to the Championship for one weekend after his gaffe while in charge of the Wolves and Newcastle fixture, but will be back in the middle for Chelsea against Manchester City on Sunday.

Wolves were issued an apology from referees chief Howard Webb earlier this season after O’Neil’s visitors were denied a clear late penalty at Old Trafford as goalkeeper Andre Onana somehow got away with a blatant foul on striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

They were also unhappy after the draw at Luton where the Hatters were awarded a penalty as the ball deflected off Joao Gomes’ leg on to the Brazilian’s hand.