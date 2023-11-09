Enso Gonzalez is taking patient approach at Wolves

The 18-year-old arrived from his native Paraguay in the summer for £5million, as the teenager made his first trip outside of South America.

He has played regularly with the under-21s and briefly featured on the bench for the first team, but is yet to make his senior debut with Gary O’Neil insisting he needs time.

“To be honest, it was a bit difficult at the start to get adapted to the pace and the weather,” Gonzalez said via Paraguayan outlet Versus. “But I’m conscious that everything will happen with time because the same thing happened to Julio (Enciso) who had to wait to make his debut. I’m relaxed and just waiting for my debut.

“I’m training with the first team and one day before the match, Gary O’Neil lets me know that I’ll play for the under-21s.

“The first under-21 game I had it was a bit difficult to get used to the pace, but I’m getting better game after game. The assistant coach always goes and watches me.

“I am conscious that this is a huge process and it actually keeps me relaxed even if I’m not playing for the first team. It’ll be what God wants. I’m always training hard every day.

“Learning English has been hard but I’m getting there. I’m studying with a teacher.

“If it’s up to me, I want to play in the next match but like I said, all in time. They told me to just relax and to adapt myself well and O’Neil said he didn’t want to burn me out on the pitch.”

Gonzalez is hoping to follow in the footsteps of conpatriots Julio Enciso and Miguel Almiron and represent his country in the Premier League.

“I met Julio at his house and I also spoke to Miguel after the Newcastle game,” Gonzalez added. “We exchanged shirts and they’re both great people.

“Miguel told me that he went through the same thing of not playing. It’s one day after the other, anything can change and you have to be ready.”

Despite not yet featuring for the first team and having to wait for his chance, Gonzalez is enjoying life with his new team-mates.

He said: “My team-mates are all great people, but the one that surprised me the most was Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

“We both arrived at the same time at the club and after having a few practices, he was already flying. A lot of technical ability and O’Neil likes him a lot.

“The atmosphere and the passion the Wolves fans have is amazing to see. The fact that different ones go to every single game is incredible.”