In-form Hwang Hee-chan is homing in on Wolves legend John Richards' record

Hwang Hee-Chan has started the season in fine form and is closing in John Richards’ record of scoring in six consecutive top flight home games

At the end of the 1972/73 season, Wolves legend John Richards scored in each of the last six home top flight league games.

He managed nine goals in those six games against Manchester City, Albion, Sheffield United, Everton, Norwich and Coventry – which included a dramatic hat-trick against Everton as Wolves secured a 4-2 win.

King John managed 194 goals in his success-laden 14 years with Wolves, and was understandably unaware of a unique but long-standing record that was now under threat.

Hwang scored against Everton in the last home league game of last season and has scored in all four home league games this season, making him the first Wolves player since Richards 50 years ago to score in five consecutive top flight games at Molineux.

“I didn’t even know there was such a record until after the Villa game,” Richards told the Express & Star. “Where would we be without statisticians. I love it!

“Wouldn’t it be nice to see that record beaten? For Hwang and the club. It would be fabulous.”

It is not often you find footballers hoping to see records beaten, but Richards is fully behind Hwang and the current crop.

However, Hwang will need to score against Newcastle at Molineux on October 28 to equal Richards, before repeating that feat against Spurs on November 11 to beat his record.

“There’s no reason why he shouldn’t beat my record,” he added. “The way Wolves are playing at the moment, with the quality they have, they will score goals. They’re playing well at the same time, too.

“When Neto gets the ball, I’d do exactly what Hwang is doing at the moment, get in the box and expect a chance to be coming.”

In all competitions, Hwang has six goals in nine games and has already equalled Wolves’ top goalscorer for last season.

The team managed 38 goals in 38 Premier League games in 2021-22 and just 31 last campaign. Their nine goals in eight games this season is a small improvement, but with Hwang’s form, Richards believes the team is on the right path.

“It makes a big difference to the team,” he said. “We have a really strong defence with people like Kilman and Dawson playing really well at the moment.

“What’s been letting them down is the fact we haven’t been scoring goals. It makes their job that little bit more difficult. Now we have an attacking set-up knocking goals in, it makes the work of the defenders a lot more beneficial.

“There’s a lot more confidence in the team to get results. It’s an added boost before you go out for a match.

“When I played for Wolves, if we went 1-0 down, the team knew we would get one or two goals back. It makes a massive difference.

“Hwang is knocking them in at the moment and it’s a massive boost. He’s developing really nicely and getting into the positions. Him and Neto have been such a threat to any team in the league. They can do it against anyone, they’ve proved that.”

Pedro Neto has been in equally good form with one goal and five assists to his name, in a return to pre-injury form not seen for some time.

Richards added: “He’s been outstanding. “He’s turning defenders inside-out and creating goals. It’s lovely to see him back, it really is.

“The injuries had taken their toll and it took him time to get back to what he was, but he’s really firing on all cylinders now.

“He’s outstanding, he really is.”

And alongside Hwang and Neto is the unsung hero Matheus Cunha.

His goalscoring threat has been few and far between, but his work on and off the ball in this current Wolves system has helped maintain their counter-attacking threat – and Richards has been impressed.

“It’s all about teamwork,” he said.

“Each of them know where the others are and you need to get that understanding. “Wolves have a front three now that will cause problems against any team, as they showed against Man City.

“That will give the whole team, and most of all the fans, a lot more encouragement.