Joao Moutinho

Moutinho arrived at Molineux from Monaco in 2018 following Wolves' promotion back to the Premier League.

He went on to play an integral role in establishing the club back in the top flight and helping them reach the last eight of the Europa League.

In total he went on to play 212 times for the club, and he took to Instagram this week to thank for fans for 'five magical years'.

He said: "I was very proud to be part of the Wolverhampton family, proud of the five years that I wore this great club shirt, proud to have the opportunity to play the best football in the world, proud of being a Wolf.

"Now is the time to express my deep gratitude to the club, the staff, the team mates and especially the supporters.

"The unbelievable and amazing fans are those who never let us feel alone, who give us encouragement, strength, support and soul.

"Thank you so much for these five magical years.

"I am a Wolf like them and I will never forget these great memories."